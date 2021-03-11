Be prepared for challenges, PCC chief Raja Warring tells cadre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today asked the workers to be battle-ready and accept any challenge that is thrown at them and the party.

He also condemned the attempts by certain vested interests to place the holy ‘kesri’ flag in place of the Tricolour, saying such forces need to be defeated as they are the enemies of Punjab.

The PCC president also felicitated 75 party workers who were either 75 years old or above for their unwavering loyalty and dedication towards the party. He said they were the unsung heroes of the Congress who had fought against all odds to keep the party flag flying high.

He congratulated and thanked the party workers across the state for making the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ a great success. Warring said that the yatra touched every nook and corner by covering 2,000 km in six days in all 117 Assembly segments.

Speaking on the occasion, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa ridiculed those who were trying to teach nationalism and patriotism to the Congress. He said the Congress organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ during the peak of terrorism even after losing several workers to the bullets of the terrorists.

#amrinder singh raja warring