Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala, March 14
Deputy Commissioners in the Patiala division have been ordered to reach their offices by 9 am and redress the grievances of general public on a priority basis.
MLA finds SMO drunk
AAP MLA from Shutrana, Kulwant Singh, on Monday allegedly caught a Patran Senior Medical Officer (SMO) in a drunken state and found liquor bottles during a surprise of the Civil Hospital. Dr GB Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, said he would take appropriate action. TNS
Patiala Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind directed the DCs to further order their subordinate staff at the district, tehsil and block levels to also reach office on time. He further asked the DCs to ensure adequate seating, drinking water and comfortable ambiance in their offices for the convenience of public.
The orders come just before the oath-taking ceremony of the AAP government. Gaind directed the DCs to further ask subordinate staff to remain available for public services till the office hours. —
