Beant assassin Hawara appeals for peace in video message ahead of Quomi Insaf Morcha march

On the eve of a scheduled march by several Sikh organisations, led by the Quomi Insaf Morcha, seeking the release of Bandi Singhs, Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has released a video message asking those participating in the protest march to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

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The two-minute video, released by the Quomi Insaf Morcha on Friday night, was apparently shot in the prison in Delhi, where Hawara is currently lodged.

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The Quomi Insaf Morcha has announced that it will hold a protest march from Mohali to Punjab Lok Bhawan, the residence of the Punjab Governor, at 11.30 am on Saturday.

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The protesters are seeking the release of Hawara and other Bandi Singhs—those who have been in prison for several years, some beyond the completion of their sentences. The Chandigarh Police have nearly sealed its borders with Mohali to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

In the video, in which Hawara appears to be reading out his address to his supporters, he says, “I am in high spirits, thanks to your prayers for my well-being. I appeal to all those participating in the march being organised by the Quomi Insaf Morcha to ensure that it remains peaceful. The morcha has been continuing at the Chandigarh-Mohali border for four years. It is your duty to ensure that no untoward incident occurs on August 15.”

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Hawara has made a special appeal to Sikh youth to become volunteers of the morcha and ensure that no violence takes place.

“I appeal to you to strictly follow the directions of the morcha leaders. The morcha is on track. I am sure the morcha will be successful… Guru Sahib kripa karenge,” he says.

Earlier, Hawara had sought 10 days’ parole to meet his ailing and elderly mother. He was offered parole for a day, which he refused. It may be mentioned that he was appointed interim Jathedar of the Akal Takht by Sikh organisations in 2015 during a Sarbat Khalsa, which was held on the outskirts of Amritsar to protest incidents of sacrilege.

Most political parties, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have appealed for parole for Hawara on humanitarian grounds. The grandson of Beant Singh, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, has also pushed for his parole.