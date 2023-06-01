Beant case convict files bail plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Gurmeet Singh, a convict in the assassination of former CM Beant Singh, has filed a bail application before Chief Judicial Magistrate Aman Inder Singh.

Advocates Jaspal Singh Manjpur and Dilsher Singh Jandiala have filed the application in view of the order of Punjab and Haryana High Court passed in January 2023 to release all those convicts on regular bail who had completed their life sentences, but the decision as regards to their permanent release was pending.

Behind bars for over 27 years Gurmeet Singh has been behind the bars for over 27 years since his arrest in 1995. Six persons were awarded life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Chandigarh on August 1, 2007, in the case.

His fellow convict Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha, was released from the Burail Jail on bail by the CJM in compliance with the HC order.

