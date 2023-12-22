Bear 50% loss of power utility: Centre to Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, December 21

With the humungous power subsidy in Punjab pushing the power utility to the brink, the Centre has asked the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state to bear 50 per cent of the Rs 4,700 crore loss incurred by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in 2022-23.

This amount, the Centre has said, will be adjusted against the sanctioned borrowing limit of the state for 2023-24. In other words, the borrowing limit of the state will be reduced by around Rs 2,300 crore, the Ministry of Finance has communicated to the state. The state’s borrowing limit for 2023-24 is Rs 45,730.35 crore.

Imported coal behind loss The plea being taken by the state government is that the losses incurred last fiscal were mainly on account of an additional Rs 4,000 crore being spent on buying imported coal, as directed by the Centre. — Govt functionary

Other than Punjab, several other governments that have faltered in keeping their discoms out of red have also been asked to bear the cost of the losses.

This letter, received from the Centre, has sent a panic reaction in the cash-strapped state government which is already grappling with limited revenue growth and zooming expenditure. The state government has fast-tracked communication with both Union Ministry of Finance and Union Power Ministry, urging them not to impose any cut.

“The plea being taken by the state government is that the losses incurred last fiscal were mainly on account of an additional Rs 4,000 crore being spent on buying imported coal, as directed by the Government of India, and employee cost increasing by Rs 1,700 crore after the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations were implemented,” a top functionary in the state government said.

The state government is reportedly also claiming that since the state’s own captive coal mine became operational and they have refused to use imported coal, the PSPCL has recorded profit in the first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal.

The losses in 2022-23 have been incurred by the PSPCL, just seven years after the state had joined the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana scheme of the Centre. At that time, the government had taken over a debt of Rs 15,628 crore of the power utility, while Rs 5,210 crore debt was to be re-priced/issued as state guaranteed bonds.

In 2022-23, since the 300 units of free power per month per household were announced, the power subsidy paid by the state government to the PSPCL was Rs 20,200 crore. In the ongoing year, this subsidy is expected to touch Rs 21,163 crore and to be around Rs 22,000 crore by March 2024.

