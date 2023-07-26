Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 25

Breaches in the Beas embankment have brought life to a standstill in several villages of Sultanpur Lodhi, leaving residents grappling with extensive flooding. The first breach occurred at Baupur Kadim village last week, followed by another at Ali Kalan. Several villages have been inundated with floodwater, including Baupur Jadid, Ali Khurd, Mand Hussainpur Bulle, Thakkar Kaura and Mand Karmuwala.

In the last few days, around 1 lakh cusecs of water has surged into the region, exacerbating the already dire circumstances. The residents are now feeling trapped, surrounded by water on all sides. While those with their houses on higher plinths remain relatively safe, those at the lower levels are facing the brunt of the disaster.

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Baupur village, said the lack of help from the administration has been adding to their woes. It was only recently that the essential supplies arrived on a boat, he added.

An estimated 2,000-2,500 residents, who are reluctant to leave their homes because of the fear of theft amidst the chaos, are stranded in the area.

Paramjit and other village residents have requested the immediate release of water from Harike Headworks to bring down the water levels.

Harjinder Kaur, a resident of Ali Khurd village, said: “The current scenario has led to panic, affecting the health of children and taking a toll on our mental well-being as well.”

