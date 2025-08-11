Beas river breaches banks: Villagers flee homes in Sultanpur Lodhi amid flood fears

Residents of Rampur Gaura village, near Sultanpur Lodhi, are facing a grim reality as the Beas River has breached its banks in several locations, forcing villagers to abandon their homes and belongings in search of safer ground.

Advertisement

The rising waters have instilled widespread fear of impending floods, prompting an urgent evacuation effort.

Meanwhile, specialists point out that Punjab seldom experiences rainfall severe enough to qualify as a natural calamity. Since flash floods at Chakki (near Pathankot) in 2022, Beas flooding has intensified. Rampant mining has compounded the problem across the state.

Advertisement