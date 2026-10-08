Beaten by stepmother, minor girl succumbs to injuries

A five-year-old girl, who was allegedly beaten by her stepmother about a week ago, succumbed to her injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, on Tuesday night.

The victim, Manpreet, alias Mannu, was living with her father, Gurditta Singh, and stepmother, Akko Bai, in the Pakka Seed Farm area of Abohar.

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According to sources, the woman allegedly brutally beat the girl on September 30, allegedly following a domestic dispute. The girl sustained injuries to various parts of her body. She was initially admitted to the Civil Hospital, Abohar, and was later referred to AIIMS, Bathinda, where she succumbed to her injuries.

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The police had initially registered a case against Akko Bai under various sections. Following the girl’s death, the section pertaining to murder has now been added to the FIR.

Abohar DSP Harish Kumar said Akko Bai had been arrested and the police were investigating the circumstances leading to the girl's death.

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The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Abohar, for a post-mortem examination.