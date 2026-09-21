‘Beaten up’ after raising drugs issue, Sangrur man consumes poison

A youth allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after alleging that an AAP sarpanch was harassing him and his family for raising the problem of drugs. The police said the man was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. An investigation has been marked in the matter.

Notably, this is the second such incident in Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s home district of Sangrur. Previously, a daily wager, Gulzar Singh, died after consuming poison. He had alleged harassment by AAP workers for raising questions about the drug problem at an event attended by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

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The latest incident took place near the Mini Secretariat in Sangrur.

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The police identified the youth as Jagseer Singh, a resident of Namol village. His friend, Manjinder Singh, snatched the bottle of poison and rushed him to a hospital.

A video purportedly showing Jagseer levelling allegations against his village’s AAP sarpanch has gone viral. Accusing the official, Jagseer said, “I had posted a video regarding drugs, after which the sarpanch and his associates began threatening to kill me. Even though I deleted the video, the sarpanch came to my house and beat me up.”

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Manjinder Singh said Jagseer possessed video footage of his neighbours selling ‘chitta’ in the area. “When he reported the matter, no action was taken. Instead, the CCTV cameras installed at his house were smashed and he and his family members were beaten up,” he added.

SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said, “Once the doctors approve, we will record Jagseer’s statement. He had earlier threatened suicide and a DDR was registered at the time.”