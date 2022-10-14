Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Bathinda, October 13

A unique beauty competition is been organised at the Sweet Milan hotel in Bathinda on October 23 in which the girl who wins will be given a chance to marry a person having a Canadian PR. Posters in this regard were found pasted on walls in the city on Thursday, inviting criticism from residents.

In the advertisement for the event, the organisers have written “sunder ladkiyon ka mukabla” (only for general caste). This remained a hot topic of discussion among residents. Photo of the poster went viral on social media in no time.

No info about organisers Posters of the contest pasted in Bathinda; no such booking, says hotel owner

No info on organisers, not reachable on phone numbers displayed on posters

However, no information about the organisers of this programme has been found yet. Criticising the move, social workers said the event was an insult to women. They said from the posters, it was evident that the organisers were not only increasing the caste divide but also insulting women.

Probing matter Although no complaint has been received, the police have started an investigation into the matter. —J Elanchezhian, Bathinda SSP

Attempts were made to contact the organisers on the mobile numbers written on the poster, but both numbers kept getting disconnected. After the matter became a hot topic of discussion on social media, the police started a probe into it.

The owner of Sweet Milan said they had no such booking. He said he would approach the police that his name had been wrongly used.