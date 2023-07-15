Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 14

Kamalpreet Singh, a beekeeper from Dhamoli village in Patiala, was dumbfounded when he received a call from his associates that all 452 of his bee boxes had swept away in floodwater. He went numb for a few seconds and realised that he had suffered a major loss.

“Tragedy has hit us badly,” Kamalpreet said. He is not alone, many apiarists in the state have suffered as their bee boxes have been lost in the deluge and apiaries submerged under water. The state horticulture department has been receiving numerous calls from beekeepers regarding the same.

A marginal beekeeper from Mehmoodpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib said he had only 95 boxes, of which 55 were swept away. “I was running my family with these. I don’t know what to do next and am visiting government offices with the hope that I will be paid for my losses,” he said.

Kulveer Singh, another beekeeper from Rajpura in Patiala, said he had lost 200 bee boxes in the floods. “It was off season and we were feeding them. It is like losing a family member. For the last 12 years, I have been doing beekeeping. This is am irreparable loss, not just financial but personal too,” an emotional Kulveer said.

Jatinder Sohi, president, PAU Progressive Beekeepers’ Association, said many beekeepers had lost their source of income. “We request the government to give compensation to them,” he added.

Horticulture Department Director Shailender Kaur said they have been receiving distress calls from many beekeepers. “Data collection is being done. We will be able to answer after analysing everything,” she said.