Before Punjab CM Mann, Raghav Chadha, 3 MPs to meet President Murmu on May 5

Just before Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann gets an audience with President of India Droupadi Murmu, Raghav Chadha, the leader of the Rajya Sabha MPs group that recently merged with the BJP, has also been granted time by the President.

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“Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her of the alleged misuse of the Punjab government’s state machinery for political vendetta and targeted action against MPs who recently quit AAP and merged with the BJP,” said a close aide of Chadha.

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He said the President’s office has granted an appointment to Chadha and three other MPs at 10:40 am on May 5

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CM Mann is scheduled to meet the President at 12 noon.

Mann had sought time to meet the President to seek the recall of all six AAP rebel MPs, elected by Punjab MLAs. The party is preparing to send 80 MLAs to Delhi, who will wait outside the Rashtrapati Bhawan while Mann meets the President.