Begin community policing to curb theft of transformers, Muktsar DC tells villagers

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 3

To keep tabs on gangs of thieves stealing transformers, Muktsar Deputy Commissioner recently asked villagers to participate in community policing for the next two months.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg using the powers enshrined under the Punjab Village and Small Town Patrol Act directed the village panchayats to do community policing under the Section 4 (1) of the Panchayats Act. These orders would remain in force till October 24, she said.

The farmers have complained to the authorities concerned several times regarding the theft of transformers by miscreants.

Around 30 transformers have been stolen from just two villages – Kattianwali and Kabarwala – in Lambi segment in the last two months.

The aggrieved farmers claimed that they had even faced problems in lodging the FIRs.

Jugraj Singh Kabarwala, a farmer leader, said, “We have to give the copy of an FIR to the PSPCL to get a new electricity transformer installed. However, getting the FIR lodged is itself a big challenge. Around 30 transformers have been stolen from the fields in Kattianwali and Kabarwala villages in the last two months.”

He said, “The role of some employees of the PSPCL can’t be ruled out in these thefts. An ordinary man can’t steal a transformer. It needs technical knowledge. Thieves steal copper and oil from the transformers and throw away the shell.”

Meanwhile, a number of incidents of theft of live electricity wires from the poles have been reported in Rupana and its neighbouring villages.

A senior PSPCL officer said, “The thefts of transformers and wires have been reported in the past as well. It can be controlled only if cops take strict action against miscreants.”

#Muktsar