Behbal Insaaf Morcha protesters to stay put till chargesheet filed

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 4

The state government’s effort to convince the Behbal Insaaf Morcha to discontinue the about 15-month protest on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Saturday proved futile after morcha members announced that they would continue the protest till the filing of chargesheet in the Behbal Kalan police firing case.

Demanding justice in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents of October 14, 2015, the morcha under the command of Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala, son of one of the deceased victims in the police firing incident, has been on a protest since December 16, 2021, here.

After a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police had filed the chargesheet in the Kotkapura police firing incident, naming former CM Parkash Singh Badal, his son and former Dy CM Sukhbir Badal and many senior police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini as accused last week, the government had hopes that morcha would end its dharna on March 4 when it called a thanksgiving meeting of all its supporters.

Expecting the dharna to be lifted on Saturday, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also reached the dharna site. However, dashing their hopes, protesters announced that they would continue the dharna.

The morcha members and all supporters were going to Akal Takht in Amritsar on Sunday to offer prayer as their unity forced the government to file the chargesheet in the Kotkapura police firing case. We will not lift the dharna till the chargesheet is filed, said Sukhraj.

DGP, IGP accused in firing incident

Many senior police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal and former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, are already named as accused in the Behbal Kalan police firing incident in which two persons were killed on October 14, 2015.