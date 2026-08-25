Behbal Kalan firing case: Vijay Sampla seeks fresh date to appear before SIT

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Kumar Sampla on Tuesday sought a fresh date to appear before the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident.

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A police team from Model Town Police Station here had directed him to appear before the SIT in Chandigarh on August 27 for questioning in connection with the 2015 case registered in Faridkot district.

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Sampla, in a written response, said he had already scheduled party meetings and programmes on August 27 and would not be able to appear before the SIT on that day.

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He requested the investigating team to provide him another date in September.

Sampla also reiterated his demand for copies of documents relevant to the inquiry, saying he had earlier been summoned by the SIT but documents referred to during the questioning were not provided to him.

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He said he wanted to examine the relevant documents so that he could understand the matter fully and cooperate with the investigation.

Sampla also alleged that BJP leaders in Punjab were being "harassed" and claimed that he had no connection with the case and was being unnecessarily implicated in the matter.

Incidents related to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari had taken place in Bargari in Faridkot in 2015, triggering anti-sacrilege protests in Faridkot.

In the police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters in October 2015, two persons -- Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh -- were killed in Behbal Kalan while some others were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot.