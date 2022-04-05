Behbal Kalan protesters to block NH tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Faridkot , April 4

After over three months of continuous protest at Behbal Kalan to seek justice in the police firing incidents, agitators have now given a call to intensify their stir from April 6 to build pressure on the new government. Various Sikh organisations plan to block the Bathinda-Amritsar highway for an indefinite period from April 6.

For the last about seven years, AAP leaders, including Bhagwant Mann and Kultar Singh Sandhwan, were alleging Akali and Congress governments were hand in glove in shielding the culprits in the sacrilege and police firing incidents. Riding on these issues, AAP has come to power, but it hasn’t done anything yet.

“On March 22, we blocked the Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway. But on the assurance of the district administration that the state government wanted 10 days to initiate action, we decided to postpone our agitation till March 31. However, there was no response and it has forced us to start an intensified agitation for this demand of the Sikhs on the pattern of 2015-2016,” said Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan, one of the deceased in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district on October 14, 2015.

Sukhraj Singh and many others have been holding a sit-in at Behbal Kalan for the last 110 days, demanding justice in two police firing and three sacrilege cases. PCC ex-president Navjot Singh Sidhu is also expected to join the protesters on April 6. On March 29, Sidhu visited Behbal Kalan and joined the protesters. —