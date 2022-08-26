Beheaded body of 3-year-old boy found from a bag in Punjab’s Muktsar

Muktsar, August 26
The beheaded body of a 3-year-old boy was recovered from a bag lying in a minor canal at Lalbai village in Lambi Assembly segment here today.
The bag was found by a ‘beldar’ of the irrigation department, who immediately informed the village residents and the police.
Balkar Singh, DSP, Malout, said, “The bag which contained the beheaded body and severed head of the boy also had a knife and a lemon. The boy's head looked recently shaved. We are suspecting it to be a case of occult practice. Meanwhile, the body has been kept at the civil hospital in Gidderbaha for identification.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'
Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...
‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi
The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...
Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’
Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...
UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’, maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh
The commission warned students against taking admission in t...