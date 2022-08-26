Beheaded body of 3-year-old boy found from a bag in Punjab’s Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 26

The beheaded body of a 3-year-old boy was recovered from a bag lying in a minor canal at Lalbai village in Lambi Assembly segment here today.

The bag was found by a ‘beldar’ of the irrigation department, who immediately informed the village residents and the police.

Balkar Singh, DSP, Malout, said, “The bag which contained the beheaded body and severed head of the boy also had a knife and a lemon. The boy's head looked recently shaved. We are suspecting it to be a case of occult practice. Meanwhile, the body has been kept at the civil hospital in Gidderbaha for identification.”