Behind bars for 'more than term', Army man gets bail

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 9

It may sound surprising, but an Army man has spent almost three years and nine months in the judicial custody for an offence under the Official Secrets Act which, according to him, carries a maximum sentence of three years upon conviction. To make the matters worse, a formal complaint under the Act was filed a day before the matter was to come up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Taking a note of the facts and circumstances, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan has now granted bail to the under-trial after observing –– among other things –– that the trial court was yet to take cognisance of the complaint and frame charges. Besides, the statements of 23 prosecution witnesses were to be recorded.

Justice Sangwan’s order, underscoring the slow motion syndrome afflicting the investigation and prosecution mechanism, comes at a time when an in-depth report, “Inside Punjab Prisons”, says 75 per cent of the jails across the state are overcrowded.

The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice after a petition was filed by Malkit Singh, alias Fauji, through counsel Vipul Jindal for regular bail in an FIR registered on May 8, 2019, under Section 120-B of the IPC, provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Amritsar. The allegations against the petitioner were regarding supplying of documents to Pakistani smugglers.

Appearing before Justice Sangwan’s Bench, Jindal submitted that a court could not take cognisance of any offence under the Act unless a complaint was made “by order or by an officer duly appointed by the government” in accordance with Section 13(3).

Jindal submitted that the challan was filed in the court, but the prosecution till date had not filed a formal complaint. He added the prosecution’s stand was that necessary permission was sought from the Ministry of Home Affairs, but the petitioner could not be prosecuted in the absence of any complaint.

“On a Court query, the state counsel, on instructions from the Investigating Officer, submits that the complaint has been filed yesterday only and the court is yet to take cognisance of the same. It is also submitted that the delay is either procedural seeking permission from the competent authority or on account of Covid-19,” Justice Sangwan observed.