Being implicated in false cases, claim farmers

Patiala, March 29
The protesting farmer union leaders at Shambhu border have accused the Haryana Police of conducting raids and implicating farmers, including Navdeep Singh, in false cases for participating in the ‘kalash yatra’ of farmer Shubhkaran Singh in the towns of Haryana.
Farmer leader Amarjit Singh Mohri said that the police started raiding houses of farmer leaders and notices were posted outside the houses of about 50 farmer leaders to appear before the police.
He said that the police team, who went to raid and paste notices, faced heavy opposition from the villages.
The farmers unions have decided to host ‘shaheedi samaroh’ to pay tributes to Shubhkaran Singh at Mohri Mandi in Ambala on March 31.
