Benefits to Chandigarh staff won't violate Punjab reorganisation Act: BJP

Chandigarh, March 29

The proposed change to the service condition of UT employees will not affect those on deputation, the state BJP has said in reaction to voices of dissent against Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Chandigarh employees will be covered under the central civil services.

State BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said: “The proposed change to central civil service conditions and pay for UT employees will not adversely affect anyone on deputation. The changes will benefit UT employees in terms of increase in retirement age, pay and leave rules, etc. This new notification will not violate any provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.”

He added: “UT Administration employees’ service conditions since formation of Chandigarh as UT (November 1, 1966) had been governed on Centre’s pattern till 1991. The pay and allowances were based on either Punjab or central scales depending on whichever were beneficial. Hence, while Punjab pay scales were given to UT employees from November 1, 1966, to December 31, 1985, they received central government pay scale from January 1, 1986, to March 31, 1991. In 1992, a notification issued by the Government of India gave both service conditions and pay conditions as per the Punjab Civil Services Rules.”

SAD’s Harcharan Singh Bains said: “The issue Punjabis are agitated over does not concern employees. It concerns Centre’s motives against Punjab’s legitimate right over Chandigarh. If the Centre sets a deadline for the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, these technical details become irrelevant.”

“The Centre and some other vested interests want to distract the attention from the right of Punjab over Chandigarh as it’s capital, a right recognised by the elected and serving PMs and endorsed by both Houses of Parliament in July 1985. Is there any sanctity attached to the commitments made by Parliament or not? This is the real question,” Bains added. — TNS