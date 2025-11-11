DT
Home / Punjab / Beset by controversies, Cong pins hope on division in Panthic vote

Beset by controversies, Cong pins hope on division in Panthic vote

Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:03 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Beset by controversies triggered by back-to-back objectionable remarks by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the party believes the division of Panthic votes between the SAD and the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) may help it undo some of the damage.

Advertisement

Considered a Panthic seat with sizeable Dalit population, Warring’s statements regarding the late former Union Minister Buta Singh and Sikh hair bun seem to have alienated both groups.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the SAD has fielded Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, wife of a dharmi fauji, who had deserted the Army after the Operation Blue Star in 1984.

Advertisement

Khalistan sympathiser and jailed Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has fielded Mandeep Singh Khalsa, who is backed the SAD faction led by former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Congress insiders feel in such a situation, with SAD and the Waris Punjab De gaining traction, the vote share of ruling AAP was expected to fall.

Advertisement

“Because of the division of votes among the three main contestants, the Congress should have a face-saving position, otherwise dented due to controversies surrounding Warring,” said a senior party leader camping in Tarn Taran.

For the past a few days, Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa, who is also under fire for the “disrespectful use” of images of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Bhai Jaita during campaigning, are keeping away from the canvassing and monitoring the situation from party’s control rooms.

Former Speaker Rana KP Singh, who has been camping in Tarn Taran, said the unresolved issues of Punjab, be it farmers’ agitation or students’ protest at Panjab University, would impact the bypoll. Warring said ruling AAP, SAD and the BJP had created a false political narrative to damage his party’s prospects in the contest.

“The development at Panjab University would also have its impact on the bypoll,” he said.

