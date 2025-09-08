DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Beyond the courtroom: Punjab and Haryana HC launches flood relief drive

Beyond the courtroom: Punjab and Haryana HC launches flood relief drive

The call is for voluntary contributions from judges, advocates, judicial officers and employees
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:38 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moving beyond its traditional role of adjudicating disputes and issuing directions, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stepped directly into the relief effort for flood victims across Punjab. In a significant humanitarian initiative, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu as Patron-in-Chief, has opened a dedicated disaster relief fund. The call is for voluntary contributions from judges, advocates, judicial officers and employees, marking a resolve to extend justice through compassion in action.

Advertisement

The effort is a part of a larger framework. It draws its strength from the Legal Services Authorities Act, under which legal services institutions are mandated to safeguard the rights of the vulnerable. Justice Surya Kant as Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has all along been laying the foundation for such outreach, repeatedly emphasising that legal aid authorities must not only be custodians of rights in courts but also instruments of relief in the field. The competent authorities under his vision have been tasked with carrying forward relief initiatives, reaching out to the needy and identifying families most in distress.

The appeal, issued under the guidance of State Legal Services Authority Executive-Chairman Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and routed through Member-Secretary Navjot Kaur, conveys Chief Justice Sheel Nagu’s call to all high court judges, advocates, court staff, and judicial officers in Punjab and UT Chandigarh to contribute generously — “financially or in material terms”— towards relief efforts amid the severe statewide floods.

Advertisement

The circular, through High Court Registrar-General, has asked that the appeal be widely circulated to ensure maximum participation of the legal fraternity.

For contributions, a dedicated account has been opened. Donations may be made to account number 44426937384, IFSC Code SBIN0014656, State Bank of India, Sector 68, SAS Nagar, Mohali.

Advertisement

The appeal is significant as transforms the judiciary’s institutional authority into a moral call of conscience, while making it clear that every contribution — big or small in cash or in kind — can help restore hope and dignity for families devastated by the floods.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts