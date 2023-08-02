BFUHS gets plaints over fake domicile certificates

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 1

A controversy has erupted in the ongoing admission process for the MBBS course in medical colleges of the state after lists have shown many dubious applicants, who have domiciles of multiple states.

In a list of over one hundred such applicants, provided to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), it has been alleged that these applicants have improved their chances of admission by using dubious domiciles of multiple states.

For instance, an aspirant (name changed) Rehan has 233 merit rank in Punjab and 529 rank in Haryana on the basis of his 626 marks in NEET-2023 exam. By claiming to be a domicile of both states, his name has appeared in both merit lists, improving his chances of admission.

The state government has already notified that only those candidates will be eligible for 1,550 MBBS and 1,325 BDS state quota seats in 11 medical and 16 dental colleges, who have mentioned Punjab as their domicile in the NEET-UG entrance form.

“We have received complaints about multiple domicile holders and will be scrutinising the state merit lists to find out such cases. We are going to link these applicants’ NEET ranks with their Aadhaar cards,” said an official of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

