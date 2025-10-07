DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / BFUHS takes over Patiala Skill Centre, launches geriatric care programme

BFUHS takes over Patiala Skill Centre, launches geriatric care programme

Every enrolled student will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for a period of three months

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:02 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has taken a significant step to expand healthcare skill development in Punjab as the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) was officially handed over to BFUHS.

Advertisement

This strategic move places the university in charge of initiating new, skill-based healthcare programmes at the Patiala centre. The first programme sanctioned is the geriatric caregiver job role, a significant step toward strengthening care capacity for the elderly across the state, said Dr Rajeev Sood, vice chancellor, BFUHS.

Advertisement

In a move aimed at inclusivity and accessibility, Prof Sood announced that the entire training programme will be free of cost. Furthermore, every enrolled student will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for a period of three months.

Advertisement

The VC also revealed plans for a wider network, stating that the HSDC centres at Amritsar and Bathinda are in the process of being taken over by BFUHS.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts