BFUHS takes over Patiala Skill Centre, launches geriatric care programme

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has taken a significant step to expand healthcare skill development in Punjab as the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) was officially handed over to BFUHS.

Advertisement

This strategic move places the university in charge of initiating new, skill-based healthcare programmes at the Patiala centre. The first programme sanctioned is the geriatric caregiver job role, a significant step toward strengthening care capacity for the elderly across the state, said Dr Rajeev Sood, vice chancellor, BFUHS.

Advertisement

In a move aimed at inclusivity and accessibility, Prof Sood announced that the entire training programme will be free of cost. Furthermore, every enrolled student will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for a period of three months.

Advertisement

The VC also revealed plans for a wider network, stating that the HSDC centres at Amritsar and Bathinda are in the process of being taken over by BFUHS.