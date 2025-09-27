Under the auspices of Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, martyr Bhagat Singh’s 118th birth anniversary was celebrated on Saturday in Lahore, the cultural capital of Pakistan.

The foundation came into being on the initiative of the Qureshi family that had roots in Abohar and migrated due to the partition in August 1947.

Chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, presided over today’s event. The chief guests were Raja Zulqarnain (Advocate, Supreme Court; former Secretary, Supreme Court Bar), Mian Ghulam Ullah Khan Joya (Advocate, Supreme Court), Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir (Advocate, Supreme Court; former Secretary, Supreme Court Bar), Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar (Advocate), and Noor Muhammad Kasuri (Chairman, Pak‑India Business Council). Others also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh.

They stated that Bhagat Singh visited mosques, temples, gurdwaras and churches, urging people that peace is essential for progress and that the foundation of every religion is rooted in peace. Bhagat Singh is a shared hero of both India and Pakistan and deserves the highest respect from all.

On the occasion, a resolution was passed demanding that the great martyr should be conferred with India’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ and the ‘Nishan Pakistan’. Another resolution has demanded that Bhagat Singh’s life history be included in the educational curriculum, his commemorative stamps and coins should also be issued and a major road should be named after him. The participants unanimously demanded that the Shadman Chowk in Lahore be named after Bhagat Singh. The Chowk was a part of the jail where Bhagat Singh and his companions were hanged.