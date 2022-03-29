Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, March 28

While the newly elected AAP government in the state is aspiring to follow the principles and ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, a historic double-storey building that served as a hideout of the Krantikari Party led by the legendary revolutionary, is crying for attention despite it being declared a protected monument seven years ago.

After a prolonged legal battle by locals, the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs had declared the building as a ‘protected monument’ on December 17, 2015. Thereafter, neither any step was taken to take over the building nor any funds were allocated for it.

At present, the building is under the control of the Krishna Bhagti Satsang Trust. Nand Kishore Sharma, one of the trustees, said his grandfather Lahori Ram Shastri had met Bhagat Singh here several times. “I am ready to do anything for the construction of a museum in the building,” he said. Earlier, the district administration had served a notice on the occupants not to alter the structure or sell the premises.

In 2016, then DC DPS Kharbanda had mooted a proposal to relocate the shop on the ground floor and family occupying the first floor to another location for which an agreement was also drafted. However, the matter is still stuck.

“This building is no less than a pilgrimage for me. This was taken on rent by my father Dr Gaya Prashad under the fake name of Dr BS Nigam to run a pharmacy in 1928-29,” said Kranti Kumar Katiyar.

Rakesh Kumar, who has authored books on the monument, said the AAP government must come forward to develop the building.

