Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, March 28
While the newly elected AAP government in the state is aspiring to follow the principles and ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, a historic double-storey building that served as a hideout of the Krantikari Party led by the legendary revolutionary, is crying for attention despite it being declared a protected monument seven years ago.
After a prolonged legal battle by locals, the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs had declared the building as a ‘protected monument’ on December 17, 2015. Thereafter, neither any step was taken to take over the building nor any funds were allocated for it.
At present, the building is under the control of the Krishna Bhagti Satsang Trust. Nand Kishore Sharma, one of the trustees, said his grandfather Lahori Ram Shastri had met Bhagat Singh here several times. “I am ready to do anything for the construction of a museum in the building,” he said. Earlier, the district administration had served a notice on the occupants not to alter the structure or sell the premises.
In 2016, then DC DPS Kharbanda had mooted a proposal to relocate the shop on the ground floor and family occupying the first floor to another location for which an agreement was also drafted. However, the matter is still stuck.
“This building is no less than a pilgrimage for me. This was taken on rent by my father Dr Gaya Prashad under the fake name of Dr BS Nigam to run a pharmacy in 1928-29,” said Kranti Kumar Katiyar.
Rakesh Kumar, who has authored books on the monument, said the AAP government must come forward to develop the building.
Pharmacy on ground floor
- The building is under the control of the Krishna Bhagti Satsang Trust
- In 2016, then DC had mooted a proposal to relocate the pharmacy on the ground floor and the family occupying the first floor to another location
- An agreement was also drafted for this. However, the matter is still stuck
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
No long queues, Punjab rolls out 'doorstep ration delivery' scheme
16k mohalla clinics on Delhi pattern
Strike hits banking, transport services
More than 20 crore workers took part in bandh: AITUC
PIL wants Himachal MLAs to pay income tax, not state
High Court issues notice to govt
UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31 amid Ukraine crisis
Talks with Ukraine likely today in turkey: Kremlin