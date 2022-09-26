Bhagat Singh's kin hail decision on naming of Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh, September 25
Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s kin have termed the naming of Chandigarh International Airport after the martyr a good step. They said the decision was long overdue and it was a defeat of petty politics.
Prof Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, said, “We welcome the decision to honour the martyr. At the same time, we want to remind that this demand was first raised in 2007 when Punjab gave land for the extension of the airport. It should have been done long ago.”
Another nephew, Major General Sheonan Singh (retd), said the decision had come too late. “I am as happy as citizens of this country.”
Prof Jagmohan said, “It is a victory of people. The Haryana Government wanted the airport to be named after Mangal Sen due to political compulsions. He was a political guru of many BJP leaders.”
He said in 2016, the Aviation Minister had stated that no airport would be named after individuals as a policy matter. “Bhagat Singh was against capitalism. The government should follow his ideology as well,” said Prof Jagmohan.
