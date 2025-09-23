DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Bhagat Singh’s nephew hoists flag as CPI’s 25th National Congress begins

Bhagat Singh’s nephew hoists flag as CPI’s 25th National Congress begins

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:24 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CPI general secretary D Raja delivers the inaugural address at the 25th Congress of the party in Chandigarh. tribune photo
Advertisement

The 25th National Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) opened today at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag by Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and a distinguished scholar. The CPI flag was hoisted by veteran communist leader Bhupinder Sambhar. Party leaders then paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Column.

Advertisement

At the inaugural session, Swarajbir, chairman of the Reception Committee, while welcoming the delegates recalled the role of the Ghadar Party movement, the Communist movement, and the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs of the freedom struggle. He also explained how peasant organisations were formed both before and after Independence, spearheading major agrarian movements. Eminent leaders of Punjab’s communist movement such as Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, Teja Singh Sutantar, Jangir Singh Joga and others were remembered.

CPI general secretary D Raja saluted the soil of Punjab while CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby emphasised the need for Left unity. CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the importance of joint initiatives to strengthen the communist movement. Forward Bloc general secretary G Devarajan and Revolutionary Socialist Party general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya also extended greetings for the success of the CPI Congress.

Advertisement

In the evening session, the Ambassadors of Palestine and Cuba were the special guests. Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Shahwaish said it is Israel and America together who are committing genocide in Palestine, and that primarily it is the US which bears responsibility for this.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts