Bhagat Singh’s nephew hoists flag as CPI’s 25th National Congress begins

The 25th National Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) opened today at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag by Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and a distinguished scholar. The CPI flag was hoisted by veteran communist leader Bhupinder Sambhar. Party leaders then paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Column.

Advertisement

At the inaugural session, Swarajbir, chairman of the Reception Committee, while welcoming the delegates recalled the role of the Ghadar Party movement, the Communist movement, and the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs of the freedom struggle. He also explained how peasant organisations were formed both before and after Independence, spearheading major agrarian movements. Eminent leaders of Punjab’s communist movement such as Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, Teja Singh Sutantar, Jangir Singh Joga and others were remembered.

CPI general secretary D Raja saluted the soil of Punjab while CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby emphasised the need for Left unity. CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the importance of joint initiatives to strengthen the communist movement. Forward Bloc general secretary G Devarajan and Revolutionary Socialist Party general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya also extended greetings for the success of the CPI Congress.

Advertisement

In the evening session, the Ambassadors of Palestine and Cuba were the special guests. Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Shahwaish said it is Israel and America together who are committing genocide in Palestine, and that primarily it is the US which bears responsibility for this.