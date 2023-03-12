Bhagat Singh’s niece no more

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Virendra Sindhu, niece of Bhagat Singh and daughter of Kultar Singh, younger brother of Bhagat Singh, was cremated at Minister-on-Sea town in South England city today. She is known for her work “Bhagat Singh aur unke mrityuanjay purkhe” (Bhagat Singh and his immortal ancestors).

Prof Chaman Lal, a leading academician on the life and works of Bhagat Singh, said Sindhu had passed away on February 22. She had been bed-ridden for several months. She is survived by her son Sidhesh, one granddaughter and a grandson, apart from two brothers in India and two sisters in the USA and Canada. In 1967, Publication Division, Government of India, also got a short biography of Bhagat Singh, written by Virendra, published.