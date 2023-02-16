Bhagwanpuria’s aide held with 1-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 15

During raids on suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, on Tuesday, the Tarn Taran police have arrested Jaipal Singh, alias Gumta, of of Patti and seized 1 kg of heroin and Rs 27 lakh drug money from his possession.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chohan said Gumta and his accomplice Harmandeep Singh, alias Harman of Gulalipur village, were going to deliver arms and contraband.

He said acting on a tip-off, the police laid a naka and arrested Gumta, who was travelling on an SUV. The SSP added that they seized heroin and drug money from Gumta and launched a hunt to nab Harman.

He said a case had been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act against Gumta and Harman.