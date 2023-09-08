 Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by ‘patwaris’ : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by ‘patwaris’

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by ‘patwaris’

Punjab CM said agitating patwaris want to ‘blackmail’ the state government by ‘harassing’ the common man

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by ‘patwaris’

CM Bhagwant Mann also announced an over three-fold enhancement in the monthly training allowance for the under-training patwaris. Photo Credit: X/@BhagwantMann



PTI

Chandigarh, September 8

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over appointment letters to 710 newly recruited ‘patwaris’.

The move comes a week after revenue officials launched an agitation saying they are boycotting "additional" work they are expected to carry out.

Mann also announced an over three-fold enhancement in the monthly training allowance for the under-training patwaris from the existing Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,000 with immediate effect.

He handed over the appointment letters to 710 newly inducted patwaris, including 201 women, at a function here.

In a reference to patwaris boycotting additional work, Mann, in an official statement, said it is unfortunate that some people have made it their habit to create inconvenience in the name of pen-down strikes for supporting their "corrupt colleagues".

Mann said this is “unwarranted and undesirable” as the state government will not make any compromise with the interests of the common man.

Taking a jibe over the obstinacy of the agitating patwaris, the chief minister said they want to “blackmail” the state government by “harassing” the common man.

However, the government will not succumb to such theatrics at the cost of the interests of the people, he said, adding this is the government of the people and every effort will be made to ensure their wellbeing.

Mann asked the newly appointed revenue officials to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.     

It is the need of the hour to ensure that under-training patwaris discharge their duties in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

He said Rs 5,000 was too inadequate for these patwaris who had come into service after clearing a tough competition.

Last week, the revenue officers, under the banner of the Revenue Patwar Union, launched an agitation after a patwari and a kanungo in Sangrur district were booked under a corruption case last month.

The patwaris had earlier threatened a pen-down strike but appeared to soften their stand on Thursday, saying that they will attend work in their own revenue circles but not take on any "additional" responsibilities.

A union leader representing the officials had said they were not undertaking any work related to "additional" charges allocated to them in 3,193 revenue circles but were discharging their duties related to other circles, including that of flood relief.

Addressing the gathering here on Friday, Mann said there is no dearth of funds with the state government to ensure the wellbeing of the employees of the Punjab government.

Exhorting the patwaris to judiciously use their pen for the welfare of the people rather than putting them in any kind of inconvenience, Mann said they will be incentivised accordingly in the coming times.

He said that pen-down strikes have never done any benefit to anyone, so the newly inducted patwaris should not indulge in such actions.

The chief minister categorically said that his government is committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free services to people and no compromise will be made in this regard.

Announcing the recruitment of the patwaris annually on the lines of that of the Police force, Mann said the advertisement for the post of 586 new patwaris will be issued soon.

The regular recruitment of revenue officials will streamline the functioning of the revenue department on one hand and facilitate the people of the state on the other, he said.

No stone will be left unturned for this noble cause to ensure that Punjab emerges as the front-ranking state in the country, the chief minister said.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the state government has hitherto provided more than 35,000 jobs to the youth in various departments of the state government.

Merit and transparency have been the twin pillars on the basis of which jobs have been given to the youth across the state, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Mann said that those who were living in palatial houses during their heydays of power had been ousted from the political scene of the state.

He said that the state has witnessed the dawn of a new era as these people who were considered invincible have been shown the door by the people.

Due to this, a change has been witnessed in Punjab and for the first time people-centric decisions have acquired centre-stage in the process of governance, Mann said.

#Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

2
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

3
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

4
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

5
Diaspora

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

6
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

7
Trending

Sikhs' dedication to help others comes in for praise from Australian MP

8
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

9
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

10
Punjab

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, discusses wide range of issues

India is hosting the G20 Summit in National Capital from Sep...

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

BJP retained Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhan...

‘No form of extremism acceptable, I won’t tolerate it’: UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

‘We have working groups together to share intelligence and i...

G20 summit kicks off on Saturday, New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration voice of global south: India

G20 summit kicks off on Saturday, New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration voice of global south: India

PM Modi says confident it will chart new path in human-centr...

India ‘very important’, but it is for members to decide on its UNSC membership: UN chief Antonio Guterres

India ‘very important’, but it is for members to decide on its UNSC membership: UN chief Antonio Guterres

Hopes India’s presidency of G20 will help achieve transforma...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held