 Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab : The Tribune India

The new clinics take the total number of the neighbourhood health centres in the state to 500

A video grab of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating a mohalla clinic.



PTI

Amritsar, January 27

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dedicated 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics to the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said he is happy to note that the AAP government in Punjab opened 500 mohalla clinics in just 10 months.

Five hundred mohalla clinics have been set up in Punjab and in the time to come, more such facilities would come up in the state, Kejriwal said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were also present on the occasion. 

