Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal meet Sanjeev Arora at Bhondsi Jail

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made an unannounced visit to Gurugram’s Bhondsi Jail to meet former AAP Rajya Sabha MP and minister Sanjeev Arora, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

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After obtaining permission from the jail administration, Mann and Kejriwal had a closed-door meeting with Arora, which last for around 20 minutes. Party insiders said the visit was aimed at expressing solidarity with Arora amid the ongoing legal proceedings.

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Security was tightened around the jail premises during the visit, with the police and prison officials monitoring movement at the entry gates. The sudden arrival of senior AAP leaders has triggered a buzz in political circles.

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Neither the AAP leadership nor jail authorities issued an official statement regarding the duration or details of the meeting. However, party sources indicated that the leaders discussed Arora’s legal situation and conveyed their support to him.