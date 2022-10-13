Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal misused official position: LoP

Chandigarh, October 12
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today said quashing of the FIRs by the HC against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas is a huge embarrassment not only for CM Bhagwant Mann, but also for his political mentor Arvind Kejriwal.
Sending police officials all the way to Delhi to nab Bagga was a sheer political vendetta and was orchestrated on the directions of Kejriwal, said Bajwa, adding that Vishwas was also booked in a similar manner.
“The quashing of the FIRs clearly showed that Kejriwal and Mann misused their official position,” said Bajwa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51