Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal misused official position: LoP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today said quashing of the FIRs by the HC against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas is a huge embarrassment not only for CM Bhagwant Mann, but also for his political mentor Arvind Kejriwal.

Sending police officials all the way to Delhi to nab Bagga was a sheer political vendetta and was orchestrated on the directions of Kejriwal, said Bajwa, adding that Vishwas was also booked in a similar manner.

“The quashing of the FIRs clearly showed that Kejriwal and Mann misused their official position,” said Bajwa.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann #partap singh bajwa