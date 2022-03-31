Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bars private schools from raising fee; policy soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Ahead of the commencement of the next academic session, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today ordered schools not to increase fee or compel children to buy books, uniform or stationery items from select shops.

This will bring relief to hundreds of thousands of children and their parents in the state, many of whom are forced to either change schools because of high fee, or withdraw their wards from schools and force the children to work in the unorganised sector.

In a video message, CM Mann said a comprehensive policy in this regard would be soon formulated, after taking into account views of all stakeholders — parents, schools, principals etc. The policy would be shared in coming days, he said. The CM also ordered that no school would force parents to buy books, stationery and uniform from a particular shop. The move is aimed at breaking the monopoly in the “education business”. The CM said private schools would have to ensure that shops in their city offer books, stationery and uniforms of their schools.

#bhagwant mann #private schools