Bhagwant Mann diverting attention from failures: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Terming the Chief Minister’s confrontational conduct towards the Governor as unprofessional, unnecessary and uncalled for, BJP president Sunil Jakhar today said all efforts of Bhagwant Mann were to divert the attention of people from the failure of administrative machinery.

There were daily reports of deaths due to drug overuse with police officials being seen at birthday parties of gangsters on bail, Jakhar pointed out, adding that the CM continued to run away from reality and was only interested in catering to his own image building and advertisement.

Terming the CM’s press conference yet another drama, Jakhar asked, “What stopped the CM to call on the Governor and share a cup of tea with him and hand over the information which he so brashly presented on television?”

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Sunil Jakhar