Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 25

There seems to be no end to the verbal duel between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his predecessor Charanjit Channi, over the allegations of a relative of the latter seeking a bribe of Rs 2 crore to provide job to a budding sportsperson.

CM Mann on Thursday warned Channi, saying he was giving him time till 2 pm of May 31 to make public all information about “his nephew seeking bribe from a sportsperson” in lieu of a government job.

“If you don’t do it by May 31, 2 pm, I will release the photo and name of your nephew and the meeting place of the sportsperson with your nephew to Punjabis,” he said in a tweet.

The challenge to Channi comes in wake of the recent assertion made by him in Chamkaur Sahib, saying the allegations levelled against him were baseless. He had said on Tuesday that no relative of his had ever sought bribe to provide jobs. They wanted to book him in a frivolous case, Channi had alleged.

Mann had claimed at a public event at Dirba in Sangrur on Monday that during his visit to Dharamsala to watch a cricket match, a player came to him and said he had approached Channi for a job under the sports quota. “The cricketer was asked to meet Channi’s nephew, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the sportsperson,” he had alleged.

At a function in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Mann again levelled these allegations saying the cricketer would soon be brought before the public.