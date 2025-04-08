DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Bhagwant Mann had refused Y+ security last year: Sources

Bhagwant Mann had refused Y+ security last year: Sources

In recent times, the paramilitary force has offered security cover to two chief ministers – Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mann -- on the recommendation of the Centre
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Bhagwant Mann. File photo
The CRPF, which is currently providing protection to 206 VVIPs and VIPs, had last year offered Y+ security to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann; however, he had refused the proposal, sources said.

In recent times, the paramilitary force has offered security cover to two chief ministers – Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mann -- on the recommendation of the Centre.

Though Mann had refused the offer, Sarma is a Z+ protectee.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had also been offered the Z security during the 2024 general election, but had refused it.

