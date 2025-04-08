Bhagwant Mann had refused Y+ security last year: Sources
The CRPF, which is currently providing protection to 206 VVIPs and VIPs, had last year offered Y+ security to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann; however, he had refused the proposal, sources said.
In recent times, the paramilitary force has offered security cover to two chief ministers – Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mann -- on the recommendation of the Centre.
Though Mann had refused the offer, Sarma is a Z+ protectee.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had also been offered the Z security during the 2024 general election, but had refused it.
