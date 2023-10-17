Bhagwant Mann hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to Kargil martyr's family in Sangrur village

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday visited the house of Parvinder Singh at Chhajli, the soldier who laid down his life at Kargil, and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to his family as a mark of respect.

The CM said the country would always remain indebted to him for laying down his life while protecting his country from enemy forces. He also announced the installation of a statue at the village in the his memory.

The CM directed the Sangrur DC to ensure that the family received all necessary support and did not face any difficulty in the future.

