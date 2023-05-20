Bhagwant Mann hits out at BJP over Centre’s ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi

Chandigarh, May 20
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit out at the BJP apparently over the issue of the Centre’s ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, alleging the entire party “could have been hanged” if there was a provision for punishment in the Constitution for “murderers of democracy”.
His remarks came a day after the Centre promulgated the ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.
This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mann said, “If there was a provision for punishment for the murderers of democracy in the Indian Constitution, then the entire BJP could have been hanged...”
The tweet was seen as an attack on the Centre over the issue.
In another tweet in Punjabi, he said, “Let the country be run by 30-31 governors and a prime minister... What is the use of spending crores (of rupees) on elections?”
Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang also attacked the Centre, dubbing the ordinance move as “sheer defiance” of the Supreme Court order.
