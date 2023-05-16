Ravneet Singh
Patiala, May 16
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday inaugurated the new hi-tech city bus stand here.
He was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
The bus stand has come up at a cost of Rs 60.97 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, Mann said there are 45 counters at the bus stand. “Almost 1,500 buses will ply from here every day. We have made a provision for stairs and lifts. It is a state-of-the-art bus stand. The previous bus stand in the city will also remain functional. We will renovate other bus stands in the state as well.”
The CM said the people of Jalandhar had voted for reduced electricity bills and increasing farmers' income.
"We will hold a cabinet meeting in Jalandhar and deal with people’s issues," he said.
He said, "We will sow paddy in different areas of the state at different times. This will provide enough time, electricity and workforce to the select districts at the time of sowing paddy."
He said the change in office working hours had been welcomed and had helped save expenditure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation
He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief ministe...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...
Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed
Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...
Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala
The previous bus stand in the city will also remain function...
4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur
The passengers were en route to Rajgarh when the mishap take...