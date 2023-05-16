Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday inaugurated the new hi-tech city bus stand here.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The bus stand has come up at a cost of Rs 60.97 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said there are 45 counters at the bus stand. “Almost 1,500 buses will ply from here every day. We have made a provision for stairs and lifts. It is a state-of-the-art bus stand. The previous bus stand in the city will also remain functional. We will renovate other bus stands in the state as well.”

The CM said the people of Jalandhar had voted for reduced electricity bills and increasing farmers' income.

"We will hold a cabinet meeting in Jalandhar and deal with people’s issues," he said.

He said, "We will sow paddy in different areas of the state at different times. This will provide enough time, electricity and workforce to the select districts at the time of sowing paddy."

He said the change in office working hours had been welcomed and had helped save expenditure.