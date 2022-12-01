Bhagwant Mann lying on father’s pension, says Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to place on record the “five pensions” which he alleged had been availed of by former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, or be ready to face a defamation suit for peddling lies.

In a statement here, the SAD chief said the Chief Minister was continuing with the defamation campaign unleashed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seven years ago and was now trying to woo the electorate of Gujarat with lies and false promises.

“Mann may think that he can lie and mislead the people, but we will hold him accountable for his words. Now, he will have to substantiate his claims by placing the record in public domain or apologise for the utterances. If he does neither, we will take recourse to legal action against him.”

