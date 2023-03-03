Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah, seeks help to curb supply of drugs & arms from Pakistan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here today and sought funds to help check the supply of drugs and weapons from across the border.

A statement from Mann’s office read: “The Chief Minister, who called on Amit Shah at his office on Thursday, apprised him about the use of drones for supply of drugs and weapons from across the border.” The CM sought Shah’s “intervention” in combating the challenge effectively.

During the 40-minute meeting, the CM spoke about the arrests made by Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force. He also briefed Shah about the circumstances leading to the Ajnala incident. Underscoring the need for better coordination between the Centre and the state, he sought liberal funds for modernising the police to check infiltration and drone attacks. Sources here said that based on the request by the Punjab Government, the “current situation” and the upcoming Hola Mohalla, the Centre has decided to send 30-40 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to Punjab by March 6.