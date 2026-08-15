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Home / Punjab / Bhagwant Mann, Nayab Saini lead Independence Day celebrations in Punjab and Haryana

Bhagwant Mann, Nayab Saini lead Independence Day celebrations in Punjab and Haryana

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoists the national flag at Chandigarh, while Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh hoists the national flag in Yamunanagar

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Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:21 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoists the national flag in Ferozepur and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini unfurls the tricolour in Hansi. Photos: X
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Independence Day was celebrated with flag-hoisting ceremonies across Punjab, Haryana and their common capital, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

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Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the national flag at Chandigarh, while Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh hoisted the national flag in Yamunanagar.

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Ferozepur and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the tricolour in Hansi.

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Tight security arrangements were made in the two states for Independence Day events.

Delivering his address on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day at a state-level function in Ferozepur, Mann remembered the contribution of martyrs, including freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

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The chief minister highlighted his government's work in the past four-and-a-half-years.

Under the 'Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna', he said women from the general category receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes get Rs 1,500.

Mann said so far 74.59 lakh women have been registered under the financial assistance scheme. "A sum of Rs 2,274 crore has been transferred to the account of 65.62 lakh women," he said, asking others to register for this scheme.

On the 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yojna', Mann said over 4 lakh pilgrims have visited various religious places, including Sri Anandpur Sahib, Mata Naina Devi, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

He further said a sum of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for year-long celebrations of the 650th 'Parkash Purab' of Guru Ravidas.

He said 1,100 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' are operational in Punjab and around 5.25 crore patients availed free medical treatment at these clinics.

Highlighting Punjab's "transformation" in education, Mann said that in 2021, Punjab was at number 27 in primary education, but today it is at number one, surpassing Kerala and other states.

Pointing to the performance of government-school students, he said that in 2021, only 80 government-school students had cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test examination. In 2026, this number increased nearly 11 times to 882, Mann said.

The chief minister further said that over 69,000 government jobs have been given "in a completely transparent manner".

Warning forces inimical to peace and mutual brotherhood in Punjab, Mann said anything can germinate on the state's fertile soil, but seeds of hatred can never grow on it.

Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were also present at the ceremony.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini extended greetings on the country's 80th Independence Day during an event in Hansi.

Tributes were paid to freedom fighters who played a vital role in the Independence struggle.

Students of different educational institutions presented PT shows and vibrant cultural performances, showcasing rich culture and heritage.

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