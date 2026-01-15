Bhagwant Mann not alone, Akal Takht has 'disciplined' several top Punjab politicians earlier too

In the Panthic-political tug of war, Bhagwant Singh Mann is not the only Chief Minister summoned by the Akal Takht Jathedar for allegedly being offensive on the Panthic parameters.

Advertisement

Earlier also, prominent politicians came under the radar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh faith, and they had to undergo ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for atonement.

Advertisement

Former Punjab CM Surjit Singh Barnala was the most prominent instance.

Advertisement

Barnala was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in 1986 and excommunicated for ordering security forces to enter the Golden Temple in April that year as part of Operation Black Thunder.

Barnala had ordered the operation to flush out militants from the temple.

Advertisement

He eventually sought atonement two years later. In the presence of thousands of devotees, Barnala was roped by priests to a pillar near the Akal Takht and around his neck was hung a placard reading: "I am guilty and made hundreds of mistakes, but you are the ones who can forgive me."

He was released after 15 minutes, and was pronounced ‘tankhah’ of one week of service in a community kitchen, cleaning shoes and utensils, followed by seven days of scrubbing floors and seven days of prayer recital. After completion of his service, he was placed in the mainstream.

Similarly, former CM Parkash Singh Badal was summoned in 1979 at the Akal Takht over his alleged role in the Sikh-Nirankari clash that left 13 Sikh protesters dead in Amritsar. On April 13, 1978. The Akal Takht took around two months to issue an edict severing ties with Nirankaris.

Giani Zail Singh, as the President of India, faced significant controversy and conflict with the Akal Takht following Operation Blue Star in 1984, which involved the Indian Army attacking the Golden Temple complex, including the Akal Takht.

Though he was later declared "tankhaiya" by the Akal Takht for his "role", he eventually atoned with an apology.

Another prominent politician, former Home Minister Buta Singh, who allegedly violated the Akal Takht directives on reconstruction of Akal Takht building post-Operation Blue Star in 1984, was also declared ‘tankhaiya’ and was excommunicated then. Later, he sought forgiveness, performed penance (including service and public apology), and was eventually readmitted into the Sikh community.

In the recent past, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his coterie of ministers during the party’s regime between 2007 and 2017 were summoned and punished at the Akal Takht for committing ‘mistakes’ that had dented the Panthic interests when they were in power. They underwent ‘tankhah’ for penance.