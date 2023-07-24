Bhagwant Mann pegs Punjab flood losses at Rs 1K crore

Tribune News Service

Nangal, July 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state had suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods. He said a survey to assess the losses was still going on and the victims would be compensated adequately.

The Chief Minister, who was here to hold a meeting of officials of the Bhakra Beas Management Board and the district administration to have the first-hand information regarding preparedness to tackle any emergency of similar nature, said there was no need to panic now because there was no forecast of rain for five days neither in Punjab, nor in the catchment area of the Bhakra dam reservoir.

Mann, who also visited Bhakra dam, said at 1,653 feet, the water level was still below the danger mark.

Lashing out at the political opponents for politicising the floods, Mann said his government had done a remarkable work in every sphere even related to cleaning of canals.

The Chief Minsiter said to cope with such a situation, the state government was already preparing a blueprint. He said the channelisation of canals would be ensured and the proposal of construction of a new canal for the judicious use of water was also in the pipeline.

Replying to a query, he said efforts were being made to develop areas around Nangal and Kandi regions as ideal tourist destinations.

