Bhagwant Mann questions need for having UCC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday questioned the need for having a UCC, saying the BJP resorts to such tactics close to the elections.

Talking to the media here, he said, “Our country is like a bouquet of different flowers. Will you like a bouquet having same colour of flowers?”

The CM said the BJP should talk to all stakeholders and first build a consensus on UCC, before deciding on its implementation. He was addressing the media after a function organised by Anti Human Trafficking wing of Punjab Police.