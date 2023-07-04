Bhagwant Mann questions need for having UCC

Chandigarh, July 4
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday questioned the need for having a UCC, saying the BJP resorts to such tactics close to the elections.
Talking to the media here, he said, “Our country is like a bouquet of different flowers. Will you like a bouquet having same colour of flowers?”
The CM said the BJP should talk to all stakeholders and first build a consensus on UCC, before deciding on its implementation. He was addressing the media after a function organised by Anti Human Trafficking wing of Punjab Police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...
India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?
Heading a minority government, Trudeau needs the support of ...