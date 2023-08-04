Bhagwant Mann reviews progress of ongoing ‘special girdawari’ in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, August 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Friday reviewed the progress of ongoing ‘special girdawari’ in the state as he reiterated Punjab government’s commitment to compensate people for the loss they suffered due to recent floods.

Chairing a meeting here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat I, the chief minister said his government is duty bound for compensating the people in the wake of floods across the state.

He said there is no dearth of funds with the state government for this purpose and every effort will be made to give relief to the flood affected.

According to an official statement, Mann said he took first-hand information by visiting the flood-hit areas of the state recently and now no stone is being left unturned for giving succour to people of affected districts.

The chief minister said he has already ordered a 'special girdawari' to ascertain the loss incurred to people due to floods in the state.

He said the officers have been directed to ensure that the girdawari is completed by August 15.

Mann assured the people that his government will compensate the people for every loss of crop, cattle, house or anything.

The chief minister said 1,495 villages in 19 districts of the state have been affected badly by floods.

Citing reports, he said 44 people have lost their lives, 22 were injured, 391 houses have been fully damaged and 878 partially damaged while 1,277 people were lodged in 159 relief camps during floods.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the spread of dengue and other diseases in the aftermath of floods, Mann on Friday launched a special campaign 'Har Shukravar Dengue te vaar' for checking spread of the vector-borne disease to save precious lives.

The chief minister directed the health department to make coordinated efforts to control the spread of disease and lay thrust on awareness among community regarding dengue prevention.

He said though the water has receded at most of the places in the state, the standing water at several places provides breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Mann asked the health department to make elaborate arrangements for stepping up fogging in rural as well urban areas and to enhance manpower for larvae checking.

He said the department must take concrete steps to check the cases of dengue and adequately focus on ensuring prompt medicine to people.

The chief minister said that though the number of dengue cases is "very low" yet as compared to previous years but still in the wake of floods, there should be no laxity in terms of efforts being put in to control dengue.

#Bhagwant Mann