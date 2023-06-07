Bhagwant Mann seeks additional power in Punjab for paddy season

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged the Union Power Minister RK Singh to provide additional electricity to the state from the central pool to meet heavy demand during the paddy season.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Mann said in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to farmers, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was keeping a watch on the PUShP portal.

The CM said as demand of electricity could not be met through the collective transaction segment of power exchange, the state needs Round the Clock (RTC) power of 1,000 MW from June 15 to October 15. He said the additional power was further necessitated due to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction of low monsoon rainfall in north-western India, including Punjab.

Mann urged the Union Minister to allocate additional power from the central sector generating stations. He said Punjab was getting regular coal supply from Pachhwara (central) coal mine for thermal plants.

Mann pointed out that the state generated about 6,500 MW and the peak demand would touch 15,500 MW during the paddy season. He said the Ministry of Power had issued directions on February 20 regarding invocation of Section 1 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to imported coal-based plants and the same would be valid till June 15. He said these directions had significance as Punjab had 475 MW share in the Coastal Gujarat Power Limited, Mundra.