Bhagwant Mann stands firm on state rights, water issue at zonal council meet

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad on Monday, strongly reaffirmed Punjab’s claims over Chandigarh, Panjab University, and the state’s river waters while calling for a genuine federal structure in India. Mann raised these issues before Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasising that the Constitution outlines distinct roles for the Union and states and that federalism is a core constitutional principle, now threatened by growing centralisation.

Mann asserted Chandigarh should be handed over to Punjab, citing Indira Gandhi’s promise after state reorganisation and the Rajiv-Longowal Accord of 1985, which reaffirmed this commitment from the Centre. He lamented that, despite multiple assurances, the transfer of Chandigarh remained incomplete.

The Chief Minister also urged maintenance of the 60:40 ratio as regards service personnel from Punjab and Haryana in the Chandigarh Administration, and advocated posting Punjab cadre officers to key positions such as FCI General Manager (Punjab).

On water issues, Mann called for a status quo on river water sharing, referencing the suspended Indus Water Treaty and proposing the interlinking of the Chenab with the Ravi and Beas to maximise downstream usage for power and irrigation.

He opposed the appointment of a BBMB member from Rajasthan, arguing the board concerns only Punjab and Haryana under the 1966 Reorganisation Act.

Mann also stood against any move to raise the full reservoir level (FRL) of the Bhakra and Pong dams and the transfer of control over major headworks within Punjab to the BBMB.

The CM reiterated that Punjab had no surplus water for the SYL canal, citing the lack of scientific calculations when past water sharing ratios were set, and noting that Punjab had continuously disputed water availability since 1981. He stressed that 75 per cent of Punjab’s blocks were over-exploited for water and the matter remained before the Ravi-Beas Tribunal. He said the proceedings on the SYL canal should remain suspended until the tribunal’s final decision was out.